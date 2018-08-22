Big Bang Theory to End With Season 12, Producers Promise 'Epic' Series Finale

It all ended with a big bang, too: The Big Bang Theory will conclude its decade-plus run following the completion of its forthcoming 12th season, CBS announced Wednesday.

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said, “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Pondering the hitcom’s fate back in January, Johnny Galecki said, “The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes. But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.” TV's Big Cast Changes (2018-2019) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The final season of The Big Bang Theory will bow Monday, September 24 (8/7c) before moving to its regular time period on Thursday, September 27 (8/7c).

The series, which debuted in 2007, has received 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins to date. When it airs its final episode in May 2019, Big Bang will end as the longest-running multi-camera series in television history, with a record-breaking 279 episodes.

“The Big Bang Theory has been the defining comedy of its generation,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “All of us at the Network take exceptional pride in this series that uniquely combines creative genius, commercial ratings success, cultural influence and characters who became so popular, they are easily known by just one name. We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with Warner Bros., Chuck Lorre Productions and a brilliant cast and crew that has made such a ‘big bang’ and lasting legacy on the television landscape.”