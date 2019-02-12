Family Guy and Bob's Burgers Renewed

Animation will continue its domination of Fox’s Sunday night lineup: The network has renewed Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers for next season, TVLine has confirmed.

The renewals, which were decided upon months ago to allow the shows’ lengthy animation process to get started, will take Family Guy to Season 18 and Bob’s Burgers to Season 10. (Family Guy was briefly cancelled in 2003, but was revived by the network in 2005 following an outpouring of support from fans.) Fox also renewed The Simpsons for two additional seasons just last week, locking down three key pieces of Fox’s animation-heavy Sunday roster.

Live-action freshman comedy Rel joined the trio on Sundays this fall, but has already wrapped its initial 12-episode order and is considered “a long-shot” for a Season 2 renewal, according to TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard. But the Griffins and the Belchers might have new neighbors soon. Fox has already handed series orders to two new animated comedies for next season: Bless the Harts, starring SNL veterans Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph; and Duncanville, starring Parks and Recreation co-stars Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the renewals; TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you excited for more Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.