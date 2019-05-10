The Kids Are Alright Cancelled at ABC

This news is anything but alright: ABC has pulled the plug on The Kids Are Alright, canceling the gem of a comedy ahead of Season 2.

Series creator Tim Doyle announced the cancellation Friday via Twitter.

The 1970s-set series starred The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz and force of nature Mary McCormack as Mike and Peggy Cleary, the no-nonsense heads of a large Irish-Catholic family that included boys as varied as wannabe star Timmy (Jack Gore), future con artist Joey (Christopher Paul Richards), brown-nosing tattletale Frank (Sawyer Barth) and the adorkably hapless Eddie (Caleb Foote).

Though The Kids Are Alright came in 23rd out of 29 options in TVLine’s recent poll about which bubble shows viewers most wanted to see get renewed, it had done OK in the ratings (at least when it was being buoyed by The Conners as a lead-in). Ahead of its freshman season finale, it was averaging an 0.87 in the demo, besting five other ABC comedies (black-ish, Splitting Up Together, Fresh Off the Boat, Speechless and Bless This Mess). And more than 90 percent of respondents in a poll asking whether the network should keep or cut the nostalgia trip voted to keep it.

So, are you as bummed as we are that ABC dropped the axe on The Kids Are Alright?