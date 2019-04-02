Cancellation Countdown Poll Results: The Rookie Is the Bubble Show You Most Want to See Renewed

ABC’s The Rookie should report back for duty this fall— if TVLine readers have any say in the matter.

RELATED STORIES Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Cancelled?

Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Cancelled? TV Shows Ending in 2019: Broad City, Game of Thrones and 35+ More

As the May Upfronts draw nearer (bringing a bevy of heartbreaking cancellations with them), we asked you to name as many as five yet-to-be-renewed broadcast shows that you’d like to see picked up for another season. As of Monday night, when our poll closed with more than 660,000 votes, it was Nathan Fillion’s freshman procedural that led the standings with nearly 8 percent of the votes. Season-to-date, The Rookie ranks No. 5 out of all ABC dramas, in both the demo (with a 0.73) and in total viewers (averaging about 4.2 million)

Two more newbies came in second and third place in our poll: ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier (with 6.8 percent) and NBC’s Manifest (6.59 percent), respectively. A pair of CBS dramas, SEAL Team (now in Season 2) and Madam Secretary (whose Season 5 finale airs May 20) rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the 29-show poll, The CW’s football drama All American brought up the rear with just 1.25 percent of the votes.

It’s perhaps worth noting that eight of the Top 10 in last year’s poll indeed wound up renewed or finding new homes, while Timeless eventually earned a series-ending “movie” order. (Scorpion, alas, wound up twisting in the wind.)

Similarly (but more sadly), out of last year’s Bottom 10, only two — A.P. Bio and Man With a Plan, each with a whopping 1 percent of the vote — got picked up. (A.P. Bio landed in this year’s Bottom 3, as well.)

All of that said… there are still a few weeks left until the Grim Reaper brings down his scythe in mid-May. In the meantime, check out the full poll results below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.