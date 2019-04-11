NCIS Renewed for Season 17

Abiding by Gibbs’ Rule no. 5 — “You don’t waste good” — CBS has renewed NCIS aka TV’s most watched drama for a 17th season.

“NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon,” Kahl continued. “We are delighted that the show will remain a lynchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season.”

Season to date, NCIS is averaging 12.2 million total weekly viewers in Live+Same Day numbers, ranking as TV’s most watched drama and placing second among all scripted programs (behind only The Big Bang Theory); that audience swells to nearly 16.1 million with Live+7 DVR playback folded in. In the demo, the procedural averages a 1.3 in Live+SD, tying it for fifth among all broadcast dramas; with DVR playback, that rating hits 2.0.

CBS previously renewed for 2019-20 Criminal Minds (for a 15th and final season), FBI (TV’s second most watched drama), God Friended Me, Magnum P.I., Young Sheldon, Mom and The Neighborhood.

