Goldbergs, Schooled Renewed at ABC

Beverly Goldberg will continue to smother her children for the foreseeable future: ABC has renewed The Goldbergs for Season 7, TVLine has learned. What’s more, the network has renewed ’90s-set spinoff Schooled for Season 2.

Schooled stars AJ Michalka as Barry Goldberg’s ex-fiancée Lainey, who goes from college dropout/wannabe rock star to music teacher at her old high school, William Penn Academy. Fellow Goldbergs transplants Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen co-star in their respective roles as Principal Glascott and Coach Mellor, while Jane the Virgin‘s Brett Dier plays fellow educator CB. (TVLine readers gave January’s series premiere an average grade of “B.”)

In addition to series regulars Michalka, Meadows and Callen, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia guest-starred during Season 1, which ended on May 8. The Goldbergs‘ sixth season also ended earlier that night.

Averaging just under a 1.0 demo rating, Schooled was ABC’s No. 4-rated sitcom this TV season, trailing only The Conners, the penultimate season of Modern Family and The Goldbergs. Leading out of its sire, it retained an impressive 82 percent in the demo.

In addition to The Goldbergs and Schooled, ABC has renewed A Million Little Things, American Housewife, black-ish, Bless This Mess, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Modern Family, Single Parents and Station 19.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect both renewals. Meanwhile, ABC will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2019-20 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Tuesday, May 14 in New York.