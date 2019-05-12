This Is Us Renewed for THREE Seasons

The Pearson saga perseveres in a big way: NBC has renewed This Is Us for Seasons 4, 5 and 6, the network announced Sunday.

The very popular family drama’s pickup was not a surprise, but the magnitude of it was. Each upcoming season will consist of 18 episodes; no decision has been made about whether Season 6 will be the show’s last.

The supersized renewal has been noted on TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard. (NBC’s just-released fall schedule is here.)

In Season 3, This Is Us averaged just over a 2.0 rating and 8.3 million viewers, down a disheartening 35 and 25 percent from its sophomore run but still leading all NBC dramas in the demo and only (barely) trailing Chicago Med in total audience.

Season 4, the first of the upcoming three newly ordered installments, likely will tackle Randall and Beth‘s move to Philadelphia (“I’m excited to write them in Season 4 in a way where they’re even in a healthier and more equal place as partners,” executive producer Isaac Aptaker told TVLine after the Season 3 finale). It also will offer more insight on the flash-forward that appears to show Jack’s brother, Nicky, sitting at Rebecca’s deathbed (the loose end of Nicky’s withdrawal from the family “could come around in a big, big way in Season 4,” star Justin Hartley recently said.)

