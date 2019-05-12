NBC Fall Schedule: Manifest Held for Midseason, Good Place 'Promoted'

With Upfronts Week 2019 nigh, NBC as is tradition was the first broadcast-TV network to announce its schedule for the fall TV season. Conspicuously missing from the lineup are… any dramatic changes. With the exception of its Monday and Thursday skeds, NBC’s fall game plan looks a lot like last fall’s game plan.

♦ Jimmy Smits’ legal drama Bluff City Law snagged the cushy post-Voice perch on Monday, bumping previous occupant Manifest to midseason (where, unlike in Season 1, it will enjoy an uninterrupted run).

♦ Little Big Shots will return at midseason with a new host; Melissa McCarthy has been tapped to replace Steve Harvey.

♦ On Thursdays, The Good Place moves into the 9 pm anchor position (for the first time), sandwiched between new comedies Perfect Harmony and Sunnyside. Superstore stays put at 8 pm, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Will & Grace being held until midseason.

♦ NBC is leaving its successful Tuesday and Wednesday lineups intact.



♦ An unprecedented six shows — Abby’s, A.P. Bio, The Enemy Within, The InBetween, The Titan Games and The Village — remain on the bubble heading into upfront week. Decisions are expected to be made in the coming weeks. (Peruse our 2019 Renewal Scorecard for the latest pickup/cancellation news.)



MONDAY

8 pm The Voice

10 pm BLUFF CITY LAW (WATCH TRAILER)

TUESDAY

8 pm The Voice

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8 pm Superstore

8:30 pm PERFECT HARMONY (WATCH TRAILER)

9 pm The Good Place (new time slot)

9:30 pm SUNNYSIDE

10 pm Law & Order: SVU (WATCH TRAILER)

FRIDAY

8 pm THE BLACKLIST

9 pm Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8 pm Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10 pm Saturday Night Live (encore)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live

SUNDAY

7 pm Football Night in American

8:20 pm Sunday Night Football



America’s Got Talent: Champions, Ellen’s Game of Games, Little Big Shots, World of Dance, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Will & Grace, INDEBTED, THE KENAN SHOW, Manifest, Good Girls, Blindspot, COUNCIL OF DADS, ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST and LINCOLN. Still on bubble: Abby’s, A.P. Bio, The Enemy Within, The InBetween, The Titan Games and The Village.



I Feel Bad, Marlon, Reverie, Timeless and Trial & Error.