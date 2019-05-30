Abby's Cancelled at NBC After 1 Season

It’s last call at Abby’s: NBC has cancelled the outdoor bar comedy after just one season.

The first-ever sitcom shot before a live, outdoor audience, Abby’s boasted a solid behind-the-scenes pedigree. Good Place creator Mike Schur served as an executive producer, while the pilot was directed by How I Met Your Mother vet Pamela Fryman.

On camera, Natalie Morales (The Grinder) played the title character, a former Marine sergeant who ran an illegal bar out of her San Diego, Calif. home. Rounding out the ensemble were Neil Flynn (Scrubs, The Middle), Nelson Franklin (New Girl), Jessica Chaffin (Search Party) and relative newcomers Leonard Ouzts and Kimia Behpoornia. (TVLine readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “C+.”)

Averaging just over a 0.4 demo rating, Abby’s came in dead last among all NBC sitcoms this season, and 19th among all scripted series, outranking only the previously cancelled Midnight, Texas.

The comedy was one of three midseason shows to get axed at NBC on Thursday, along with freshman dramas The Village and The Enemy Within. They join A.P. Bio, which the network cancelled earlier this month after two seasons.

The season finale of Abby’s — which now serves as its series finale — airs Thursday, June 13 at 9:30/8:30c. Our Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the show’s demise.