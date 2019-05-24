A.P. Bio Cancelled at NBC

Class is dismissed indefinitely for the students of A.P. Bio, which has been cancelled at NBC after two seasons.

Creator Mike O’Brien broke the bad news on Twitter, encouraging fans to watch the four remaining episodes:

I'm intensely sad to announce that AP Bio will be ending after this season. This has been my favorite project of my life and that's because of the amazing writers, cast and crew. As most canceled shows probably feel, I think we were just hitting our stride and everyone was still — Mike O'Brien (@MikeOBrienXOXO) May 25, 2019

loving the work, so this is very hard. We have 4 left to air and they're 4 of my favorites. Plus 22 others are on Hulu (for now) and https://t.co/wUeZQNY5WZ. Please check them out and tell a friend about the show and tell the people who worked on it that they did a good job! — Mike O'Brien (@MikeOBrienXOXO) May 25, 2019

Also thank you to Tracey Pakosta and NBC for buying it and renewing it for this 2nd season. As well as everyone at Universal, Broadway Video and @sethmeyers & @shoemakermike for your help. I'm full of appreciation and sad I won't be seeing you all at table reads. @NBCAPBio — Mike O'Brien (@MikeOBrienXOXO) May 25, 2019

The comedy starred It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia vet Glenn Howerton as Jack Griffin, a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor who is forced to take a job in Toledo, Ohio, as a high school A.P. Biology teacher. But upon realizing he’s teaching bright kids, Jack decides to enlist them to get revenge on his rival, Miles. The cast also included Jean Villepique (Up All Night), Paula Pell (Big Mouth) and the ubiquitous Patton Oswalt.

In its second season, A.P. Bio has averaged just above a 0.5 demo rating, which ranks second-lowest among all of NBC’s comedies (above only the midseason entry Abby’s).

In a March TVLine poll, A.P. Bio ranked 28th out of 29 bubble shows that readers wanted to see get saved, only beating out The CW’s recently renewed All American. (In fact, A.P. Bio landed in the Bottom 10 of that poll two years in a row.)

