A.P. Bio Cancelled at NBC

Class is dismissed indefinitely for the students of A.P. Bio, which has been cancelled at NBC after two seasons.
Creator Mike O’Brien broke the bad news on Twitter, encouraging fans to watch the four remaining episodes:
The comedy starred It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia vet Glenn Howerton as Jack Griffin, a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor who is forced to take a job in Toledo, Ohio, as a high school A.P. Biology teacher. But upon realizing he’s teaching bright kids, Jack decides to enlist them to get revenge on his rival, Miles. The cast also included Jean Villepique (Up All Night), Paula Pell (Big Mouth) and the ubiquitous Patton Oswalt.
In its second season, A.P. Bio has averaged just above a 0.5 demo rating, which ranks second-lowest among all of NBC’s comedies (above only the midseason entry Abby’s).
In a March TVLine poll, A.P. Bio ranked 28th out of 29 bubble shows that readers wanted to see get saved, only beating out The CW’s recently renewed All American. (In fact, A.P. Bio landed in the Bottom 10 of that poll two years in a row.)
