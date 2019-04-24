All American and In the Dark Renewed, as CW Cancels Nothing This Season

The CW’s entire freshman class is officially graduating to the 2019-20 TV season: Rookie series All American and In the Dark have both been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

They’re joined by Roswell, New Mexico and The 100, which were also picked up on Wednesday for Season 2 and Season 7, respectively. With those four renewals, The CW is officially bringing back its entire scripted lineup, including all of its newbie series. Ten other shows — including The Flash, Riverdale, Charmed and, well, everything else — received additional seasons back in January.

That said, The CW will still have some scheduling space to fill in the year ahead. The network will soon lose Jane the Virgin and iZombie after their final seasons (in addition to the recently ended Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), while veteran dramas Supernatural and Arrow will both be heading into farewell runs of their own this fall.

“As we begin to plan for the 2019-2020 season, we’re thrilled to have this roster of 14 exceptionally creative and distinctive series, including all five first-year shows, as the foundation on which to continue to build the multiplatform future of The CW,” network president Mark Pedowitz said. “One of our key long-term goals has been to continually add more original programming all year round, especially in midseason and summer, and with these returning shows and the new series we’ll order as we get closer to the May upfront, next season on The CW is shaping up to be our most robust year round schedule yet.”

All American averaged a 0.22 demo rating and 670,000 total viewers across its 16-episode run, respectively ranking 12th and 13th out of The CW’s 15 dramas this season. A very recent premiere, In the Dark thus far is pulling a 0.2 along with 760,000 viewers, ranking 13th and 11th among the network’s dramas.

