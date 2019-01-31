CW Renews Flash, Riverdale, Dynasty, Charmed, Supernatural Plus 5 Others

The CW on Thursday went on something of a renewal tear, picking up additional seasons of 10 current series — aka nearly its entire lineup. The list of shows confirmed to return for the 2019-20 TV season includes The Flash, Arrow, Riverdale, Supernatural, Supergirl, Black Lightning and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Freshman entries Charmed and Legacies also scored renewals, as did (wait for it) perpetual cellar-dweller Dynasty.

That leaves rookie dramas All American and Roswell, New Mexico as well as The 100 as the lone remaining bubble series at The CW. (Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and iZombie are all in — or about to be in — their final seasons.)

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect all 10 pickups.

The Flash stands as The CW’s top-rated show for a fifth straight year, currently averaging just under a 0.7 demo rating and 1.8 million viewers. Riverdale, Arrow, Supernatural and Supergirl follow, all in the 0.4 range. Legacies and Charmed are both averaging a pretty steady 0.33 in their freshman runs, while Black Lightning and Legends of Tomorrow (on hiatus until April) trail closely behind. Dynasty, averaging under a 0.2 (with with barely 600,000 total viewers), benefits from being a CBS production, its well-known IP, and international considerations.

As the only fall launch that has yet to be picked up, All American stands as The CW’s lowest rated and least watched freshman series, averaging a 0.24 and 700K viewers.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers,” CW president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming… [W]e look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”