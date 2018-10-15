Charmed Reboot: 10 Times The CW's Premiere Honored the Original Series

Macy, Mel and Maggie may not be the Halliwell sisters, but they’re still the Charmed Ones — and they’re following in the original witches’ footsteps more than they probably realize. While watching the premiere of The CW’s Charmed reboot on Sunday, we’d be shocked if diehard fans of the classic series didn’t spot a handful of winks and nods to the ladies who started it all.

From the sisters’ complicated relationship with law enforcement (Nico is so the new Andy) to the ways they discovered their powers (Macy and Prue both hit the bars), TVLine counted 10 different instances of the reboot pilot paying homage to the original. In fact, there’s even a moment in which a character from the original series pops up in the reboot — name and all.

Of course, this isn’t a complete surprise. TVLine has spoken with the new series’ stars — Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery — on multiple occasions, including at San Diego Comic-Con and at the CW Upfront, and they’ve always insisted that their show will honor what came before it.

“Our writers and EPs have seen every episode, I don’t know how many times,” Mantock said. “They definitely have the arsenal to be able to put those little treats in there.”

