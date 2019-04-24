Roswell, New Mexico Renewed for Season 2 at The CW

Roswell, New Mexico is remaining in The CW’s orbit with a Season 2 renewal, TVLine has learned.

A new adaptation of Melinda Metz’s Roswell High books, the series stars Jeanine Mason as biomedical researcher Liz Ortecho, who returns to her hometown after a decade-long absence to discover that much has changed. Roswell, New Mexico also stars Nathan Parsons as alien Max Evans, Michael Vlamis as alien Michael Guerin, Lily Cowles as alien Isobel Evans-Bracken, Tyler Blackburn as war veteran Alex Manes, Heather Hemmens as bartender Maria DeLuca, Michael Trevino as doctor Kyle Valenti and Trevor St. John as chief master sergeant Jesse Manes.

SPOILERS AHEAD… Tuesday’s game-changing season finale featured the final showdown between Max and Noah (played by Karan Oberoi), from which Max emerged victorious. Unfortunately, Max would later sacrifice his life to revive Liz’s sister Rosa, whose charred corpse had been preserved in an alien pod for years.

“Rosa thinks she just woke up from a bad hangover, and she’s about to be very confused,” showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie told TVLine. “We’ll literally pick up moments after this. Things will start to click for her, like how Liz looks a little different, and she’ll have to learn to adapt.” As for Liz’s alien lover, “Max’s story definitely isn’t over, but there are consequences for raising somebody from the dead.”

Roswell, New Mexico this season averaged a 0.28 demo rating and 1.06 million total viewers, ranking ninth and an impressive sixth among The CW’s 16 dramas. With its April 23 finale, it ticked up in the demo (to a 0.3) while delivering its biggest audience (1.05 mil) since Feb. 12.

