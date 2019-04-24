The 100 Renewed for Season 7

Clarke & Co. might want to get comfortable on their new planet, as The CW has renewed The 100 for a seventh season, TVLine has learned. The news comes just days ahead of Tuesday’s Season 6 premiere, airing at 9/8c.

The 100’s sixth season finds our heroes exploring a dangerous new planet, one whose inhabitants turn homicidal during solar eclipses. (What, you thought it was going to be all sunshine and rainbows? You must be new here.) Of course, showrunner Jason Rothenberg recently told TVLine that “nobody has any f–king clue where this season is going,” hinting that “the big mystery of the season — the real story — hasn’t even been touched upon.”

The 100 stars Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane, Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, Richard Harmon as John Murphy, Tasya Teles as Echo and Paige Turco as Dr. Abby Griffin.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to include The 100‘s renewal. (Side note: The CW also renewed freshman dramas All American, In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico in addition to the 10 series it picked up back in January.)

