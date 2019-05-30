The Village Cancelled at NBC

NBC is evicting The Village.

The series, which centers on a Brooklyn apartment building and its incredibly close-knit residents, has been cancelled after its freshman season, our sister site Deadline reports — meaning there’ll be no Season 2 for the warm-and-fuzzy drama.

The Village averaged 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, though its numbers fell sharply in its second week without a This Is Us lead-in — and then it was moved away from freshman hit New Amsterdam to instead open the night.

The May 21 Season 1 finale saw the premature birth of Katie’s infant son, as well as Katie’s reconciliation with her birth father, Nick. It also ended with a cliffhanger of sorts: Patricia went into surgery related to her cancer, but she was still under by the time the hour wrapped. The episode, which now will serve as the series finale,) delivered a best-since-premiere audience (4.3 mil/0.6) while steady in the demo.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the cancellation. The Peacock Net also axed two more shows Thursday: the freshman comedy Abby’s and the Jennifer Carpenter-led thriller The Enemy Within. Last week, A.P. Bio was cancelled following its second season.

