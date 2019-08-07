Paradise Hotel Cancelled at Fox

RELATED STORIES Emmys to Go Host-Less This Year

Paradise Hotel cannot seem to keeps its doors open, having now been cancelled for a third time.

Fox’s revival of the “dating” competition it first hosted in 2003 (and which got a second chance in 2008 on MyNetworkTV/Fox Reality Channel) again found sexy singles trying to remain in paradise for as long as possible by pairing up. In the modern, Kristin Cavallari-hosted reinvention of the series, viewers were given the opportunity to “play along at home,” using social media to try and influence the action on the show.

With its 12 airings/burnoffs across seven nights in May and early June, Paradise Hotel averaged just 1.26 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, placing fourth among broadcast networks each night, only besting The CW. Among all Fox “reality” fare, it only outperformed (faint praise alert!) What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage.

Fox reality chief Rob Wade told our sister site Deadline that Paradise Hotel “was designed to air over many, many hours, and we started it relatively short, [airing] three times a week…. [a]nd if we are going to get the opportunity to try a new show, we have to have the space. But … it was a great show and highly entertaining.”