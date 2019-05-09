Madam Secretary Renewed at CBS

Slap that “McCord 2020” campaign button on your lapel, because Madam Secretary will be back for a just-ordered Season 6, TVLine has learned.

As series co-creators Barbara Hall and Lori McCreary told TVLine after the Season 5 finale, upcoming episodes likely will chronicle Elizabeth’s experiences as a candidate in a political primary and presidential election.

“We’ve always been about pulling back the curtain on the State Department and showing the process of diplomacy, so this is going to be pulling back the curtain on a campaign and everything that that involves,” Hall said. Viewers will recall that, after some back-and-forth with her conscience — how to leave all the good and necessary work at State behind, Elizabeth wondered? — McCord eventually announced her run for the Oval Office in the final moments of the season-ender.

Madam Secretary, which has been on the bubble at the end of several of its recent seasons, wrapped Season 5 on April 21 with a 0.4 rating and 4.8 million total viewers, holding steady in the demo but bringing in its second-smallest audience ever. Its renewal has been noted on TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard.

On Thursday, CBS also re-upped SEAL Team, SWAT, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and the news programs 60 Minutes and 48 Hours. For those of you keeping score, the scripted series that remain in limbo at CBS include The Code, Fam, Happy Together, Life in Pieces, Man With a Plan, Murphy Brown and The Red Line.

