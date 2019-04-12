Blue Bloods Renewed for Season 10

Tom Selleck has copped a new one-year deal to continue playing Blue Bloods‘ patriarch/commish Frank Reagan, clearing the way for CBS to renew the procedural for Season 10. The pickup ensures that Blue Bloods will cross the 200th episode threshold; the milestone will hit — conveniently enough — with the series’ Season 10 premiere next fall.

In making the announcement early Friday, network prez Kelly Kahl touted the series’ durability. “Blue Bloods has been a top 10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” the exec declared in a statement. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.”

Thus far this season, Blue Bloods is averaging 8.5 million viewers and just over a 0.8 demo rating (Live+same day), ranking third and seventh among all 16 of CBS’ dramas and routinely, easily topping Friday nights in total audience. Those numbers swell to 13 million and a 1.4 with Live+& DVR playback folded in.

CBS previously renewed for 2019-20 NCIS, Criminal Minds (for a 15th and final season), FBI (TV’s second most watched drama), God Friended Me, Magnum P.I., Young Sheldon, Mom and The Neighborhood.

