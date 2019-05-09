For the People Cancelled at ABC

Object all you want, it’s still case closed for Shondaland’s For the People: After two seasons, ABC has cancelled the struggling legal drama, our sister site Deadline reports.

Set in the Mother Court (aka the US District Court for the Southern District of New York), the series starred The Secret Circle alum Britt Robertson and The Leftovers grad Jasmin Savoy Brown as public defenders enduring one trial by fire after another against a crackerjack team of prosecutors. As of May 9, For the People was the network’s second lowest-rated drama; down 18.65 percent from its freshman season, its average demo rating was a measly 0.51.

The sprawling ensemble cast also included Hope Davis, Ben Shenkman, Anna Devere Smith and Vondie Curtis-Hall. Younger hottie Charles Michael Davis was added to the lineup at the offset of Season 2 as the new investigator in the public defenders’ office. Among For the People’s executive-producing team were series creator Paul William Davies, Shonda Rhimes of course and Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19/How to Get Away With Murder EP Betsy Beers.

Your reaction? Are you disappointed that For the People got tossed out of court… or, well, tossed off of television? Or was it an I-can-take-it-or-leave-it show for you? Hit the comments.