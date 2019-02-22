Young Sheldon Renewed for 2 Seasons

CBS is doubling down on The Big Bang Theory‘s heir apparent, renewing Young Sheldon for Seasons 3 and 4.

The Young Sheldon renewal guarantees that the Big Bang prequel spinoff will remain on the air through at least the 2020-21 TV season. The news comes just two weeks after fellow Chuck Lorre sitcom Mom was picked up for Seasons 7 and 8.

Young Sheldon this season is averaging north of 11 million weekly viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, ranking third (behind Big Bang and NCIS) and second (trailing Big Bang) among all CBS programs. With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, it flirts with 15 million viewers and pulls a 2.7 rating. CBS’ next-best sitcom, Mom, does 8.1 mil and a 1.3 in Live+Same Day numbers, followed by The Neighborhood (6.4 mil/1.1), which has also been renewed.

“Thanks to Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro’s outstanding creative leadership, Young Sheldon has been a powerful performer for the network with an audience that towers over most of the television landscape,” Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. Added Thom Sherman, Senior Executive VP of Programming, “The Coopers are portrayed by an amazing cast, and we are looking forward to having the gifted writing staff mine even more of Sheldon’s hilarious backstory and the warm family dynamic that has made this comedy a favorite with audiences for the past two seasons.”

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Young Sheldon‘s renewal. Still awaiting word on their fates are fellow CBS comedies Fam, Happy Together, Man With a Plan, Murphy Brown and Life in Pieces (which still is awaiting a Season 4 premiere date).

Are you excited to hear that Young Sheldon is guaranteed at least two more seasons? Hit the comments with your reactions!