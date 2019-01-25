Magnum P.I., FBI, The Neighborhood All Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

CBS likes what it’s seen so far from its crop of freshman series: The Eye network has renewed dramas Magnum P.I. and FBI and comedy The Neighborhood for a second season, TVLine has learned.

“Each of these distinctive shows has made their mark in a variety of ways,” CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “Our goals this season were to introduce new series that audiences are passionate about, add more strength to a winning schedule and create more inclusive programming.”

Magnum P.I. — a reboot of the ’80s Tom Selleck hit — stars Jay Hernandez as the titular private eye, a former Navy SEAL who uses his skills to solve cases in sunny Hawaii. The supporting cast includes Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill and Tim Kang. Averaging 5.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (live + same day) deep into its 20-episode season, Magnum ranks 10th out of CBS’ 14 dramas in total audience and ties for fifth in the demo.

FBI, from Law & Order franchise boss Dick Wolf, centers on the New York field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with Missy Peregrym starring as Special Agent Maggie Bell. She’s joined in the ensemble by Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonée Noel and Sela Ward. CBS’ biggest freshman hit, FBI is averaging 9.3 million viewers and a 1.1 rating thus far, ranking second in both measures among all the network’s dramas.

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer as a gruff African-American dad who gets surprising new neighbors: white couple Dave (Max Greenfield) and Gemma (Beth Behrs). The supporting cast includes Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears. Averaging 6.4 mil and a 1.1, The Neighborhood ranks No. 5 among CBS sitcoms (behind Big Bang‘s farewell season, Young Sheldon, Mom and not-fully-tested midseason launch Fam).

The renewals leave the Murphy Brown revival, comedy Happy Together and drama God Friended Me as the only CBS fall freshmen whose Season 2 fate is still in limbo. TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news.