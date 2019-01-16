TVLine Items: Ellen's Game of Games Renewed, Days Vet Returns and More

NBC will continue to play Ellen’s Game of Games: The network has renewed the alternative series for Season 3, it was announced Wednesday.
The program, which currently airs Tuesdays at 8/7c, features supersized versions of the most popular games from host Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show.
TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* Soap vet Judith Chapman will again play mom to fellow Young and the Restless alum Greg Rikaart when she returns to NBC’s Days of Our Lives in a new role, as Leo’s mother Diana, Soap Opera Digest reports. (Chapman previously played Days‘ Anjelica Devereaux, but soap operas are gonna soap opera!)
* Syfy has cancelled anthology series Channel Zero after four seasons. Series creator Nick Antosca first confirmed the news on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
CHANNEL ZERO: CANCELLATION NEWS After 4 seasons, Channel Zero is no more at SYFY. I loved making this show and I would have loved to do more… but I can’t complain too much about doing 4 stories I loved with people who I loved working with: People like our writers, our actors, our extraordinary crew, the artists who contributed, our editors and post team, our composer Jeff Russo, our team at Syfy and UCP. And especially the four awesome directors, Craig Macneill, Steven Piet, Arkasha Stevenson, and Evan Katz. And before all that, the authors of the original creepypasta stories. Kris Straub, Brian Russell, Kerry Hammond, and Charlotte Bywater. I’m deeply grateful for this experience. Especially to everybody who watched and talked about and wrote about the show. There are stories we didn’t get to tell and creatures you didn’t get to see, but still might. 🍽🐈 Meanwhile, the first 3 seasons are currently on @shudder, and the 4th season will be soon. Enjoy. 🤡💀🖤
* The Late Late Show With James Corden will take Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson to Space Camp in its post-AFC Championship Game special airing Sunday, Jan. 20 at about 11:35 pm ET.
* Season 4 of Audience Network’s You Me Her will premiere Tuesday, April 9 at 10/9c, while production on Mr. Mercedes Season 3 will commence Feb. 19.
* Gone — the internationally co-produced crime drama starring Chris Noth (Law & Order), Danny Pino (SVU) and Leven Rambin (True Detective) — will makes its Stateside premiere on WGN America on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 9 pm.
* Starz has released a trailer for Now Apocalypse, a “surreal” coming-of-age comedy debuting on Sunday, March 10 at 9 pm:
Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?