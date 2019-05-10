Dancing With the Stars, The Bachelor Both Renewed at ABC

Sorry, Bobby Bones: You’ll officially be handing over that Mirrorball trophy later this year. Dancing With the Stars has been renewed for Season 28, TVLine has learned.

The reality competition’s pickup comes after ABC opted not to greenlight a Spring 2019 cycle, breaking a years-long tradition of Dancing airing two seasons per calendar year. At the time, no specific explanation was given for the lack of spring episodes, though the decision did come on the heels of a controversial Season 27 for the show.

In case you need a refresher: Country radio DJ/American Idol mentor Bobby Bones — who was a low-scored dark horse throughout all of Season 27 — ultimately emerged victorious with pro partner Sharna Burgess, beating out fellow finalists Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch and Alexis Ren. The surprising results sparked controversy among DWTS viewers, prompting many fans (and us!) to call for a change to the show’s voting structure.

At the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour in February, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke stressed that Dancing would “definitely be returning in the fall,” adding that the network was “in conversations” about whether the show would eventually return to its twice-a-year format.

ABC has also renewed its long-running dating series The Bachelor for Season 24. The Bachelorette, meanwhile, returns for its 15th season — starring Alabama native Hannah Brown — on Monday, May 13 at 8/7c.

Our Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect both pickups.