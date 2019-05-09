MacGyver Renewed for Season 4

Mac will be back, now that CBS has renewed MacGyver for Season 4.

The Lucas Till-led drama was one of eight renewals announced Thursday, along with SEAL Team (for Season 3), S.W.A.T. (for Season 3), Madam Secretary (for Season 6), Bull (for Season 4) and Hawaii Five-0 (for Season 10), as well as long-running news programs 60 Minutes and 48 Hours.

The scripted series that remain in limbo at CBS include The Code, Fam, Happy Together, Life in Pieces, Man With a Plan, Murphy Brown and Ransom.

With one episode remaining in its third season, MacGyver is averaging a 0.7 demo rating along with 6.1 million total weekly viewers, down just 16 and 11 percent from its sophomore run. Among CBS’ 17 dramas, it ranks No. 13 in the demo (ahead of The Code, Madam Secretary, The Red Line and Ransom) and No. 10 in total audience.

The “Lenkoverse” procedural underwent a meaningful transition midway through Season 3, when special operative “Desi” Nguyen (played by Levy Tran) effectively replaced Jack Dalton as the team’s muscle, after original cast member George Eads abruptly parted ways with the Atlanta-based production.

To date, MacGyver has remained a part of CBS’ steady Friday drama line-up, leading into the Peter M. Lenkov-produced Hawaii Five-0 (with which it has crossed over) and then Blue Bloods (which regularly delivers the night’s biggest audience).

