Bull Renewed for Season 4 at CBS

The jury is no longer out on Bull: CBS has renewed the Michael Weatherly procedural for Season 4, TVLine has confirmed.

The pickup comes after a tumultuous year in which the series found itself in #MeToo’s crosshairs after word got out last December that former cast member Eliza Dushku reached a $9.5 million settlement with CBS over claims she was sexually harassed by Weatherly during her time on the show. In a stinging Boston Globe op-ed, Dushku outlined in great detail the atmosphere on the CBS procedural — including lewd comments Weatherly allegedly made toward her — that led to her lodging a formal complaint. She was fired not long afterward.

Weatherly denied having anything to do with Dushku being written off the show, but admitted that he engaged in behavior that was “both not funny and not appropriate,” adding, “I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza.”

UPDATE: Steven Spielberg, who is an EP on Bull, has severed ties with the series in the wake of CBS’ renewal (full story here).

Ratings-wise, Bull has seen more than a third of its audience vanish since relocating to Mondays-at-10 last fall.

Bull was one of six series CBS renewed on Thursday, joining SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., Madam Secretary, Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver.

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Bull‘s pickup.