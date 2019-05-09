SEAL Team Renewed for Season 3

SEAL Team has won the Battle of the Bubble, securing a highly deserved Season 3 renewal at CBS.

The Eye network announced that pick-up along with renewals for fellow dramas Hawaii Five-0, Bull, MacGyver, Madam Secretary and S.W.A.T. The scripted series still in limbo at CBS include The Code, Fam, Happy Together, Life in Pieces, Man With a Plan, Murphy Brown, Ransom and The Red Line.

In its second season, the David Boreanaz-led SEAL Team has averaged 5.1 million viewers and just under 0.8 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), down 24 percent from the military drama’s promising first season.

In the demo, SEAL Team ranks No. 10 out of CBS’ 17 dramas, while in total audience it only outdraws The Red Line, Criminal Minds and Ransom.

Despite the ratings erosion, SEAL Team‘s audience remains passionate and engaged. In TVLine’s annual Keep or Cut poll, the show ranked fourth on our list of bubble shows that readers most wanted to see score a renewal, trailing ABC’s The Rookie and Whiskey Cavalier and NBC’s since-renewed Manifest.

In SEAL Team‘s Season 2 finale, airing Wednesday, May 22, “The biggest cliffhanger is really about Jason’s state of mind,” showrunner John Glenn told TVLine. “At the end of the show, we are with Jason alone and he goes into a bar and he has a drink, and the bartender asks him how he’s doing. The cliffhanger is he looks up at us and… I won’t tell you what he says, but the cliffhanger is really about his mental state. It’s very emotional, it’s very charter-centric, and it’s very personal.”

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect SEAL Team‘s pickup.