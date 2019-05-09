S.W.A.T. Renewed for Season 3 at CBS

S.W.A.T. now has Season 3 in its crosshairs.

CBS has renewed the Shemar Moore-led cop drama for a third season, just ahead of its sophomore finale, TVLine has learned.

With two episodes left this season (the finale airs next Thursday, May 16), S.W.A.T. has been averaging just under a 0.8 demo rating, ranking No. 9 out of CBS’ 17 dramas. In total audience (with 5.3 million viewers), it falls to 13th (outdrawing only SEAL Team, Criminal Minds, Ransom and The Red Line).

S.W.A.T. is one of six CBS dramas to earn renewals on Thursday: SEAL Team (Season 3), Madam Secretary (Season 6), Bull (Season 4), Hawaii Five-0 (Season 10) and MacGyver (Season 4) will all be back on the Eye network for the 2019-20 TV season. They join Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, all three NCISes, Blue Bloods, FBI, God Friended Me, Magnum P.I. and The Neighborhood, all of which scored early renewals.

Still in limbo: comedies Man With a Plan, Life in Pieces, Happy Together, Murphy Brown and Fam, and dramas The Code and The Red Line. For more on what’s returning to primetime next season (and what’s not), check out TVLine’s handy Renewal Scorecard.

