The CW's Summer 2019 Slate Includes UK Cop Drama, More Burden of Truth

The forecast is very sunny for two of The CW’s summer series: The network announced Tuesday that it has ordered second seasons of legal drama Burden of Truth and fantasy adventure The Outpost.

Burden of Truth — which stars Kristin Kreuk as a big-city lawyer who returns to her small hometown for a case — had already been picked up for Season 2 in Canada, but it had not yet been determined if The CW would choose to air the sophomore run stateside.

The CW also delivered good news to three of its unscripted projects: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and Whose Line Is It Anyway?, all of which have been renewed for additional seasons. (The pick-ups are also reflected on our handy Renewal Scorecard.)

Last but not least, the network has acquired the British action drama Bulletproof from the U.K.’s Sky Vision. The series stars Noel Clarke (Doctor Who) and Ashley Walters (Top Boy) as Bishop and Pike, two undercover cops who chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. Although they have plenty in common, Bishop and Pike come from very different backgrounds, which leads their personal motivations and emotional lives outside the police force to differ.

Premiere dates for all of The CW’s Summer 2019 programming will be announced at a later date. Until then, drop a comment below with the show you’re most excited to hear is returning.