New Amsterdam Renewed for Season 2

NBC is keeping the hospital doors open at New Amsterdam: The network has renewed the medical drama for Season 2, it was announced on Monday.

“We’ve been so excited to see how much audiences have embraced Dr. Max Goodwin and all the characters that make New Amsterdam such an incredibly compelling medical series,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “Congratulations to [executive producers] David Schulner, Peter Horton, our writers and an amazing cast and crew who have brought these stories to life.”

New Amsterdam — currently airing Tuesdays at 8/7c — stars Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) as Dr. Max Goodwin, who is juggling a cancer diagnosis with his new role as the medical director of the oldest public hospital in America. The ensemble also includes Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who) as oncologist Dr. Helen Sharpe, Janet Montgomery (Salem) as ER head Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims (The Last Ship) as cardiac surgical boss Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Anupam Kher (Sense8) as neurologist Dr. Vijay Kapoor and Tyler Labine (Reaper) as psychologist Dr. Iggy Frome.

New Amsterdam premiered to 8.4 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, and is averaging 6.4 mil and a 1.3 across its first dozen episodes — tying Chicago Fire and Chicago Med in the demo for the No. 3 spot among all NBC dramas (behind This Is Us and freshman hit Manifest).

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup news.

Are you excited that NBC is keeping the New Amsterdam docs employed for a second season?