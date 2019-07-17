A.P. Bio Un-Cancelled, Will Air Season 3 on NBCUniversal's Streaming Service

RELATED STORIES A.P. Bio Cancelled at NBC

School isn’t out after all: The cancelled NBC comedy A.P. Bio will return for a third season on NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the fans,” showrunner Mike O’Brien said in a statement. “The cast and I are thrilled that we get to make more, and I’m excited to work with the NBCU streaming platform.”

A.P. Bio stars Glenn Howerton as embittered college professor Jack Griffin, who’s forced to teach high school biology after losing out on his dream job. Patton Oswalt co-stars as school principal Ralph Durbin, with Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn and Jean Villepique playing Jack’s fellow teachers.

Its sophomore run this spring averaged 1.9 million total viewers and just under a 0.5 demo rating, dropping a good 30 percent from its freshman run. Among all NBC sitcoms this past TV season, it ranked second-to-last in the demo, besting only the truly cancelled, one-and-done Abby’s. NBC decided to pull the plug back in May after two seasons.

The revived comedy becomes the first original scripted comedy set to air on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which is slated to launch next year with library hits like The Office. (NBCUniversal managed to pry that gem away from Netflix with a lucrative five-year licensing deal.)

