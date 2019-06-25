The Office Leaving Netflix for NBC's Streaming Service in 2021

RELATED STORIES TV's Hottest Triangles: Smallville -- Were You Team Lana or Lois (or Chloe)?

Begun, the streaming wars have.

As had been speculated, NBC Universal is pulling all nine seasons of The Office from Netflix in 2021 and will relocate the sitcom behemoth to its own, soon-to-be-launched streaming service. The NBU deal is for five years.

“‘The Office’ has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”

“The Office” is the number one series on SVOD. In 2018, it was streamed for over 52 billion minutes, and in April 2019, it was viewed nearly twice as much as the next most-viewed program on SVOD.

“’The Office’ is one of our most prized series, and we are thrilled it has found an exciting new home where generation after generation will continue to discover and rediscover Michael Scott’s most cringe-worthy moments, Jim and Pam’s will-they-or-won’t-they, and the incredible quirky ensemble that makes each episode a masterclass in comedy,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television.