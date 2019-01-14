NBCUniversal Launching New Streaming Service in 2020

NBCUniversal is getting into the streaming game with a new service expected to launch in early 2020, TVLine’s sister site Deadline reports, noting that the company will also retain its 30 percent stake in Hulu.

Access to the ad-supported service will reportedly be free for those viewers who already pay for cable, while those without a provider can pay separately for a subscription. An ad-free version of the streaming service will also be available at an additional cost.

“NBCUniversal has some of the world’s most valuable intellectual property and top talent, both in front of and behind the camera,” Steve Burke, CEO of NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “Many of the most-watched shows on today’s popular streaming platforms come from NBCUniversal. Our new service will be different than those presently in the market and it will be built on the company’s strengths, with NBCUniversal’s great content and the technology expertise, broad scale and the wide distribution of Comcast Cable and Sky.”

Specific details about what content will be available on the upcoming streaming service — which will be run by NBCUniversal Cable Chairman Bonnie Hammer — has not yet been announced.

