The Blacklist Renewed for Season 7

It seems Raymond Reddington’s life will be spared, after all: NBC has renewed The Blacklist for a seventh season, TVLine has confirmed.

According to our sister site Deadline, which first broke the news, The Blacklist‘s core cast members — including James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff and Harry Lennix — all will be back for Season 7.

“Congratulations to our amazing producers, cast and crew, all of whom continue to work at the top of their game and make The Blacklist one of NBC’s signature series,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC.

Season 6 of The Blacklist is currently airing Fridays at 9/8c. In the drama’s most recent outing on March 8, Spader’s Red pleaded guilty to the numerous criminal charges against him and was sentenced to death — a fate made even more worrying after he failed to escape prison later in the episode. (But given Spader’s commitment to Season 7, we’ll just assume the forthcoming lethal injection doesn’t go down as planned.)

Thus far this season — its first one airing on Fridays — The Blacklist is averaging a 0.6 demo rating and about 4 million total viewers, besting only Blindspot and the already axed Midnight, Texas among all NBC dramas. With Live+7 DVR playback, those numbers swell to 1.2 and 7.3 million.

An episode count for Season 7 was not announced.

TVLine's 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with The Blacklist's pickup.