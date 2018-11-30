Code Black Update: CBS Officially Passes on Season 4

We’re calling it: The would-be Code Black revival is DOA. Although officially cancelled by CBS back in May, the medical drama — which continued to perform solidly in the ratings in the weeks following its axing — regained a (faint) pulse over the summer when CBS president Kelly Kahl indicated that he was reconsidering the decision.

“It’s doing incredibly well, it’s a well-done show. We’d like to figure out a way to maybe make it work,” Kahl told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “We’re going to take a look.”

But an insider now tells TVLine that the network will not be bringing Code Black. back for a fourth season. Cancelled or Not? 9 Shows on the Bubble Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Code Black Season 3 averaged 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, down 28 percent in the demo from its sophomore run yet ranking higher than Madam Secretary and Elementary, which each averaged a 0.6 and both got renewed. During Season 3’s final weeks, it often led Wednesday night in total audience. With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, Code Black pulls a 1.2 rating, placing it also above Instinct, which was renewed for Season 2. In total viewers, its audience swells to 8.4 million. Cancelled or Not? 9 Shows on the Bubble Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The series — which explored what happens when Angels Memorial Hospital hits “code black,” a situation in which the influx of patients is so great that there aren’t enough resources to treat them — underwent a slew of cast changes since its 2015 debut. Original stars Bonnie Somerville (Dr. Christa Lorenson) and Raza Jaffrey (Dr. Neal Hudson) were let go after the freshman run, with Rob Lowe coming on as the male lead opposite Marcia Gay Harden in Season 2. The third (and now final) season saw the exit of Melanie Chandra’s resident Dr. Malaya Pineda and the addition of Falling Skies vet Moon Bloodgood as a series regular.

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Code Black‘s official demise.