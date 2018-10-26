Timeless Series Finale Gets Air Date, EPs Promise 'Unforgettable Thrill Ride Through Past, Present and Future'

NBC is giving Timeless fans an early Christmas gift: The cancelled drama’s two-hour series finale will air on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 8/7, the network announced on Friday.

According to the press release, executive producers Eric Kripke, Shawn Ryan and Arika Lisanne Mittman are “promising fans an epic, unforgettable thrill ride through the past, present and future, with a healthy dose of Christmas spirit. Spread across three centuries and two continents, the finale will test Lucy, Wyatt and the entire Time Team like never before as they try to #SaveRufus, preserve history and put a stop to Rittenhouse once and for all.”

Returning cast members include Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit.

The first hour of the show’s swan song will be written by Lauren Greer (who penned the episode “The Day Reagan Was Shot”), while showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman (“Stranded,” “The Red Scare”) will handle the second hour. John Showalter, who has directed four previous Timeless installments, will helm both parts of the finale.

The Season 2 ender, which aired May 13, ended with a doozy of a cliffhanger: Future versions of Lucy and Wyatt arrived in the present-day bunker with a potential plan to save their dead teammate Rufus. (The No. 1 item on our finale wish list? Some resolution to that major twist, please!)