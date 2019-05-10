I Feel Bad Cancelled at NBC

It’s one and done for NBC’s I Feel Bad: The Amy Poehler-EP’d comedy has been cancelled after just 13 episodes, TVLine has confirmed.

The writing had been on the wall for quite some time. Not only did I Feel Bad fail to secure a back order, but its final two episodes were burned off the week between Christmas and New Year’s. Meanwhile, series star Sarayu Blue signed on to co-star opposite Jennifer Morrison in the CBS medical drama pilot Under the Bridge back in March.

Averaging a measly 0.56 demo rating, the series ranked third-to-last among all NBC sitcoms this season, outranking only A.P. Bio and Abby’s. (TVLine called it one of the 10 Worst Shows of 2018, while readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “C+.”)

I Feel Bad starred the aforementioned Blue as Emet, a wife/mother/business professional who each episode felt, you know, not good about something. Paul Adelstein (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce), Brian George (The Big Bang Theory) and Madhur Jaffrey (EastEnders) rounded out the cast.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to include I Feel Bad‘s demise. Meanwhile, NBC will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2019-20 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Monday, May 13 in New York.