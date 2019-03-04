Superstore Renewed for Season 5

Superstore won’t be going out of business anytime soon: NBC has renewed the Thursday night comedy for Season 5, TVLine has learned.

“Week after week, Justin Spitzer, our amazing writers and cast and crew masterfully deliver a comedy that not only makes us laugh but speaks to the larger issues of the day,” NBC’s co-presidents of scripted programming Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta said in a statement.

America Ferrara leads an ensemble cast as Amy, an employee at big-box store Cloud 9. Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom and Mark McKinney round out the ensemble.

The pick-up follows previous renewals for fellow Thursday night comedies The Good Place (Season 4) and Will & Grace (Season 11). NBC has also renewed Brooklyn Nine-Nine, freshman drama New Amsterdam and all three #OneChicago dramas for next season. TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

Superstore‘s current fourth season resumes on Thursday, March 7 at 8/7c, where it will now lead into Season 2 of A.P. Bio. This Is Us star Chrissy Metz is set to guest-star in an episode this May as a Cloud 9 human resources rep.

