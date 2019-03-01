This Is Us' Chrissy Metz to Guest-Star On Superstore as Cloud 9 HR Rep

A member of the Big Three is heading to Cloud 9.

This Is Us‘ Chrissy Metz is set to guest-star on an upcoming episode of Superstore, TVLine has learned. She is set to play Luanne, an “all-business” human resources rep who is called in to investigate a series of embarrassing tweets.

Metz’s episode is set to air in May. Meanwhile, Superstore Season 4 resumes after a three-month hiatus on Thursday, March 7 (NBC, 8/7c), where it will now lead into Season 2 of A.P. Bio.

The first half of Superstore‘s fourth season featured the official coupling of Jonah and Amy, as well as the birth of Amy’s son and Glenn and Jerusha’s daughter. In the midseason premiere, titled “Cloud 9 Academy,” Amy and Cheyenne attempt to advance their careers, while Dina and Garrett get roped into babysitting for Glenn.

Meanwhile, This Is Us Season 3 is heading into the home stretch, with just four episodes before the April 2 finale. It picks up on Tuesday with Episode 14, “The Graduates,” in which Kevin keeps a secret from Zoe, Randall learns something unexpected about Deja, and the Big Three graduate from high school (view photos).

Are you looking forward to Metz’s Superstore guest stint? Hit the comments with your reactions!