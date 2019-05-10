Fresh Off the Boat Renewed at ABC

Eddie Huang’s coming-of-age story isn’t over just yet: ABC has renewed Fresh Off the Boat for Season 6, TVLine has learned.

Loosely based on Eddie Huang’s 2013 autobiography of the same name, the ’90s-set comedy centers on the Huang family, who relocate from Washington D.C., to Orlando in order for Eddie’s dad (Veep‘s Randall Park) to open his own steakhouse. The cast also includes Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp and Ray Wise.

Fresh Off the Boat spent its first four seasons as part of ABC’s Tuesday-night sitcom block. It then moved to Fridays last fall as part of a revived TGIF block (alongside the just-cancelled Speechless and the Fred Savage-hosted Child Support). Its April 12 finale drew 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, matching both its previous episode as well as its season average. It ranked 11th out of 12 ABC sitcoms this season.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Fresh Off the Boat‘s pickup. Among the ABC comedies that also received additional seasons on Friday: Single Parents, American Housewife and Bless This Mess. Of course, not every sitcom was so lucky. In addition to Speechless, ABC also axed Splitting Up Together and The Kids Are Alright.

Meanwhile, ABC will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2019-20 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Tuesday, May 14 in New York.