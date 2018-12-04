The Good Place Renewed for Season 4

This is a pretty strong sign we’re in the Good Place: NBC has renewed afterlife comedy The Good Place for a fourth season, TVLine has learned. Season 4’s episode order “is yet to be determined,” per the network, but the previous three seasons have run for 13 episodes each.

“Congratulations to Mike Schur and an exceptional cast and crew, all of whom collaborate to create a thoughtful, mind-bending and hysterical series unlike anything else on television,” NBC co-presidents of scripted programming Tracey Pakosta and Lisa Katz said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what unexpected stories the new season will bring.”

Kristen Bell stars as Eleanor, who dies and finds herself in a wondrous afterlife where her every wish is granted. There, she meets ethics professor Chidi (William Jackson Harper), British socialite Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jacksonville DJ Jason (Manny Jacinto) — but they soon discover that the Good Place may not be all it’s cracked up to be. Ted Danson co-stars as afterlife architect Michael, and D’Arcy Carden plays perky virtual assistant Janet.

Debuting in 2016, The Good Place opened Season 3 with 3.1 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, and was rock steady from there, averaging 2.8 mil and a 0.8. This fall, it tied lead-in Superstore as NBC’s No. 1-rated comedy, edging out even the Will & Grace revival and easily topping I Feel Bad. It garnered some awards buzz this year, too, including an Emmy nomination for Danson for Lead Actor in a Comedy. (It’s also TVLine’s pick for 2018’s best comedy, by the way.)

Happy to keep living in The Good Place? Share your reaction to the renewal in the comments.