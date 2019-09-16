NBC Renews The Titan Games, Hosted by The Rock, for Season 2

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent: The Champions, World of Dance Renewed at NBC

NBC wants another round of The Titan Games: The Peacock network has renewed the reality competition hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for a second season, TVLine has learned.

“When we launched The Titan Games, we set out to create an entirely new athletic competition series unlike anything ever done before,” Johnson said in a statement. “I’m excited to get back into the Titan arena and meet our new group of tough, limitless and inspirational men and women from all walks of life… for Season 2, we are taking it to the next level with new challenges, a new arena setting and an incredible set of competitors.”

Each week, The Titan Games puts four male and four female contestants through a rigorous series of head-to-head challenges, and then an obstacle course dubbed Mount Olympus. The ultimate winners are dubbed “Titans” and awarded $100,000 each.

Debuting in January, The Titan Games opened to solid ratings, pulling in 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, which more than doubled NBC’s time slot average for the season. The ten-episode freshman season wrapped up in February.

