Ratings: Titan Games Rocks for NBC, S.W.A.T. Eyes Season Highs

The Titan Games premiered to 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, improving the two-hour time slot’s average this season by 157 percent and fueling NBC’s first non-sports Thursday win in almost two years (when a special Voice outing got paired with Chicago Med and The Blacklist). NBC also notes that it enjoyed its first non-sports Thursday win ever when facing a fresh episode of The Big Bang Theory.

Leading out of the Dwayne Johnson-hosted competition, The Blacklist‘s specially scheduled opener (4.2 mil/0.9, TVLine reader grade “B+”) was on par with its previous season average (5.7 mil/0.9). The Blacklist now moves to its new Friday time slot tonight at 9/8c.

Elsewhere….

CBS | The Big Bang Theory (12.6 mil/2.2) and Young Sheldon (10.9 mil/1.7) each returned up. Leading out of a Sheldon rerun (6.1 mil/0.9), S.W.A.T. (6 mil/0.9) returned with its best numbers since its freshman finale.

FOX | Gotham (2.6 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “B+”) opened its farewell run up from its May finale (2.2 mil/0.6) but down from Season 4’s average (2.6 mil/0.8). Landing in its regular time slot, The Orville (2.8 mil/0.6) was expectedly down, and hugely, from Sunday’s post-NFL premiere (5.7 mil/1.5), but it also fell well shy of its freshman average (4.3 mil/1.3).

ABC | The Last Days of JFK Jr. special did 5.4 mil/0.7 leading out of Conners reruns.

