The Rookie Renewed for Season 2

The Rookie will report back for duty next TV season.

ABC announced on Friday that the Nathan Fillion-led series has been renewed for Season 2, following a run of steady ratings in the network’s infamously vexing Tuesday “death slot.” TVLine’s hand-crafted Renewal Scorecard has thusly been updated.

Across its 20-episode freshman run, the “light procedural” (tell that to Zoe!) averaged a 0.73 demo rating and about 4.2 million total weekly viewers, ranking fifth out of ABC’s nine dramas in both measures. When DVR playback is factored in, it has been one of ABC’s strongest gainers, trailing only The Good Doctor and A Million Little Things.

In TVLine’s annual Keep or Cut? feature, 90 percent voted for ABC to renew the freshman series. The Rookie then went on to be voted the on-the-bubble show (out of 29) that people most hoped to see renewed.

The Rookie‘s Season 1 finale saw the rookie exam interrupted by a bio-terrorism threat. Along the way, Nolan witnessed Russo engage in a bad shooting, while Bradford collapsed after being cooped up with a man who had been exposed to and died brutally from the weaponized virus.

