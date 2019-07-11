How to Get Away With Murder to End With Season 6 on ABC — Get a Sneak Peek at 'the Beginning of the End'

RELATED STORIES How to Get Away With Murder Finale Recap: Gone Girl — Plus: Karla Souza Breaks Down That Laurel Cliffhanger

Annalise Keating’s class is about to be dismissed: The upcoming sixth season of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder will be its last, TVLine has learned.

The final season of the Emmy-winning drama, which debuts Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c, will follow Annalise’s students through their final semester at law school, and “the deception, fear and guilt binding Professor Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever,” per the official description.

Along with the announcement, ABC has released a sneak peek at HTGAWM‘s final episodes — which you can watch above — that calls Season 6 “the Beginning of the End.” In it, we see flashes of the most shocking moments from the previous five seasons (Asher runs over Emily Sinclair! Bonnie kills Rebecca!), along with a brief tease of Annalise frantically calling out for a missing Laurel.

HTGAWM debuted in September 2014, joining Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal to form the powerhouse Thursday night block of programming known as “TGIT,” with all three shows produced by Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes. Star Viola Davis took home the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2015 for her work as Annalise Keating, becoming the first black woman to win the award.

“Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female antihero Annalise Keating,” ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. “I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC.”

“Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do — as it did here,” creator Pete Nowalk added in a statement. “For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom. I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years. I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

