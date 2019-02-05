The Good Doctor Renewed for Season 3

The Good Doctor‘s got a strong pulse: ABC has renewed its Freddie Highmore-led medical drama for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

Currently airing its sophomore run on Mondays at 10/9c, The Good Doctor stars Highmore as autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy, who overcomes personal and professional hurdles while working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Richard Schiff, Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Fiona Gubelmann are among the supporting players. (Read our latest episode recap here.)

Later this season, executive producer Daniel Dae Kim will step in front of the camera for a four-episode arc as Dr. Jackson Han, a new chief of surgery whose arrival will shake things up at the hospital. Also, Teen Witch alum Robyn Lively will guest-star in Episode 15 as the mother of a baby girl born with serious birth defects.

The Good Doctor this season is averaging 6.8 million total viewers and just over a 1.1 demo rating, down 30 and 40 percent from its freshman run – though it arguably suffered from a weaker lead-in this fall, with Dancing With the Stars dying on the vine. Nonetheless, it stands as ABC’s No. 2 drama and No. 6-rated series overall.

In Live+7 DVR playback, it enjoys the third-largest gains of any ABC series, jumping 89 percent in audience and 127 percent in the demo.

The Good Doctor was one of three ABC series to receive additional seasons on Tuesday: The network also renewed freshman drama A Million Little Things for Season 2 and unscripted staple Shark Tank for Season 11. (All of those pickups are reflected on our 2019 Renewal Scorecard.)