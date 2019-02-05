A Million Little Things Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

A Million Little Things has one big milestone to celebrate: ABC has renewed the drama series for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The network also handed renewals to The Good Doctor (Season 3) and Shark Tank (Season 11) on Tuesday.

A Million Little Things had been averaging 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating through its first 10 episodes, which aired Wednesdays at 10/9c. But after being moved to Thursdays, where it leads out of Grey’s Anatomy (aka ABC’s No. 1 drama), it rose to season highs and has averaged 5.3 mil and a 1.1. Those Thursday numbers make it ABC’s No. 3 drama, behind The Good Doctor.

In Live+7 DVR playback, the DJ Nash-helmed Things enjoys the largest gains of any ABC series, jumping 95 percent in audience and 138 percent in the demo.

In addition to A Million Little Things‘ regular ensemble — which includes James Roday, David Giuntoli, Grace Park, Romany Malco, Ron Livingston, Allison Miller, Christina Moses and Stephanie Szostak — Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead) and Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos) are set to guest-star in upcoming episodes.

