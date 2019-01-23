Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs Joins Million Little Things for Arc

Where’s Carl?! Funny you should ask!

Nearly a year after getting killed off The Walking Dead, Chandler Riggs is poised to return to the small screen with a multi-episode arc on ABC’s rookie drama A Million Little Things, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Riggs will play PJ, a young man Rome (Romany Malco) meets. Like Rome, PJ has had some dark days and their encounter proves meaningful to both of them in ways each of them doesn’t even fully realize at the time.

The actor — who is currently booked for at least two episodes — teased his new gig earlier this week on social media, lamenting via Twitter, “Four days ago i was almost unemployed for a full year,” before adding, “Right now i’m sitting on the set of season one of an incredible tv show for my first day of work. Life changes really drastically really quickly.”

News of Riggs’ casting comes as the freshman show is enjoying a surge in momentum courtesy of its high-profile new Thursday time slot. Last week, Million christened its cushy new post-Grey’s Anatomy perch with series-high ratings.