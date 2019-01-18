Ratings: Million Little Things Surges to Season Highs With Move to Thursdays

A Million Little Things christened its new Thursday time slot with 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, surging 54 and 57 percent form its midseason finale to hit and match season highs.

AMLT also was up a tick from Station 19‘s fall average in the time slot (5.3 mil/1.0).

Bookending the freshman drama, Grey’s Anatomy (7 mil/1.9, TVLine reader grade “B+”) returned up a tenth — matching its best rating since March — while HTGAWM (2.8 mil/0.7, reader grade “B”) ticked down.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supernatural (1.44 mil/0.4) returned steady.

FOX | Gotham (2.4 mil/0.7) and The Orville (3 mil/0.7) were steady.

NBC | Titan Games (4.9 mil/1.3) slipped 19 percent in Week 3, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine dropped 25 percent from its NBC debut. The Good Place (2.6 mil/0.8) dipped, but SVU (4.2 mil/0.9) ticked up — besting time slot rival HTGAWM.

CBS | Big Bang (13.2 mil/2.3) and Mom (8.5 mil/1.3) each dipped a tenth, while Young Sheldon (11.4 mil/1.7) was down two tenths. Fam (6 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths in Week 2.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.