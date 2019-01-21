Good Doctor Casts Teen Witch Alum as Mom Faced With 'Agonizing Decision'

The Good Doctor has cast Teen Witch alum Robyn Lively in an upcoming episode directed by series star Freddie Highmore, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Set to air in February, the 15th episode of Season 2 focuses on Diane (Lively) and Nigel (Hell on Wheels‘ Peter Benson), the parents of a baby girl born with serious birth defects. Diane and Nigel are left to make an agonizing decision when informed that their newborn will require a delicate surgery.

Lively’s guest stint coincides with the introduction of new recurring player Daniel Dae Kim. The Hawaii Five-0 vet, who already serves as an executive producer on the ABC medical drama, steps in front of the camera for a four-episode arc as Dr. Jackson Han, a new chief of surgery whose arrival promises to “shake things up at St. Bonaventure and specifically put Dr. Shaun Murphy’s career in jeopardy,” according to ABC. (View First Look photos here.)

In addition to playing Louise Miller in Teen Witch, Lively’s credits include recurring roles on Twin Peaks, Doogie Howser M.D., Chicago Hope and Saving Grace, as well as episodes of Code Black, Hawaii Five-0, Major Crimes, Longmire and CSI.

The Good Doctor‘s second season continues tonight at 10/9c with Episode 12. In “Aftermath,” the Department of Public Health reviews what transpired during St. Bonaventure’s recent ER quarantine. Meanwhile, Shaun and Glassman visit Lea at work, while Lim and Melendez navigate their new personal and working relationship.